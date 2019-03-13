4-year-old cancer patient becomes honorary Pennsylvania State Police trooper

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Florida 4-year-old and her family are feeling the love, in the City of Brother Love.
On October 26th, 2018 the Ramirez family had their lives changed forever.
Their 3-year-old daughter Rose was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, and a large tumor was discovered near her kidney.
She was initially treated in her home state of Florida, but a decision was ultimately made to transport Rose by medical flight to CHOP for treatment. The plan was set for seven rounds of chemo, surgery to remove the tumor, and stem cell transplants.
Her dad is a State Trooper in Florida and The Pennsylvania State Police made Rose an honorary trooper and presented the Ramirez family with various gifts.
Rose is recovering well from her surgery. The surgeon removed approximately 90% of the tumor from her abdomen.
During the surgery, he discovered the tumor damaged her left kidney so bad that it needed to be removed. Her 5th cycle of chemotherapy is being push back in hopes of her being able to gain some weight.
After this cycle, Rose will move onto two stem cell transplants, radiation, and immunization therapy.
The family has set up a Facebook Page and a GoFundMe Account: https://m.facebook.com/teamprincessrose/
