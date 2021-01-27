funny video

4-year-old girl's 'Leave Me Alone' song goes viral

By Jessica Gonzalez
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old Instagram star from Philadelphia may have made up the song of the year -- and it's only January.


Meet Milan Marie, singing "Leave Me Alone," because after a year together in lockdown, often you just want to say "leave me alone".



Mom, Jovan, tells Action News that Milan has been singing ever since she could form sentences.

This little girl, with so much personality, makes up her own melodies and lyrics.

She is no stranger to going viral.

Her mom manages the Instagram page for this mini influencer and Milan has more than 370,000 followers.

The "Leave Me Alone" song was reposted by the actress Taraji P. Henson and has taken off, with thousands of comments, views, and shares.

Milan wants her fans to know that she is so thankful for them and sees their sweet comments. So, maybe her Instagram followers don't have to leave her alone after all.

ALSO READ: Should you wear two face masks?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingpennsylvaniafunny videoviral videochild performersphiladelphia
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNNY VIDEO
Local girl's 'Leave Me Alone' song goes viral
Kentucky man clears snowy driveway with flamethrower
Ducis takes on drumming challenge
Santa, Mrs Claus pulled over in 'convertible sleigh'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly schools to announce plans for students' return for first time since March
CDC: In-person learning during pandemic is possible with the right precautions
Boy, 12, facing charges in sister's accidental shooting death
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Murphy's top message to Biden: Ramp up vaccine production
Wolf pins vaccine difficulties on supply overpromises
U.S. billionaires have grown $1.1 trillion richer during COVID-19
Show More
AccuWeather: Not As Cold Today
Philadelphia minister warning others after beating COVID
NBA Hall of Famer's daughter jumps into action after brewery blast
You can rent out this Philly bookstore for a COVID-friendly date night
Schilling asks to be removed from HOF list after finishing short
More TOP STORIES News