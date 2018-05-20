6ABC LOVES THE ARTS

Disney's Aladdin is coming to the Academy of Music

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney's Aladdin is coming to the Academy of Music. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 20, 2018. (WPVI)

Get ready for a magic carpet ride!

Disney's Aladdin is coming to the Academy of Music, closing out The Broadway Philadelphia season and making wishes come true with an all-new production of the Tony Award-winning show that has proven to be a blockbuster.

"It's been running on Broadway to soldout houses for several years and we're one of the first markets to have it for its first season," says Fran Egler, Director of Programming and Presentations for The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

The musical promises to transport theater audiences to a whole new world while staying true to its 1992 animated film roots.

"It's a really wonderful story about a young boy who has lost his parents and he is mischievous but at the center, at his core, he has a heart of gold," says Deonté L. Warren, the standby for Genie, "what I love about Genie is he really represents the best of all of us."

The new production includes new music written just for the stage.

"You'll walk away singing songs you didn't know before and singing all the songs you knew before," Warren promises.

There are gobs of glitter: "The glitter never comes off," Warren says, "It's just part of the job I've accepted; I wear it with pride now."

And larger-than-life set designs. "It's so beautiful," Warren says, "I mean Disney magic is some of the most amazing magic I have seen."

The magic isn't just for children, either.

"It's just as good a time for us adults," Warren says. "There are many adult themes-the love, the brotherhood, a boy seeking redemption."

Warren says the show never gets old. "I watch it night after night and I still get blown away; I'm just like it's so pretty!"
Broadway Philadelphia: Aladdin | Aladdin tickets
Academy of Music (June 13- July 1)
240 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-893-1999
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyaladdin on broadwaydisney6abc Loves the ArtsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC LOVES THE ARTS
6abc Loves The Arts: The Accountant the play to debut at Fringe Festival
6abc Loves the Arts: Photo Pop Philly is Philly's first interactive pop-up art exhibit
6abc Loves the Arts: Music legends Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson headline Mann Center upcoming shows
6abc Loves the Arts: Get lost in Isaiah Zagar's Magic Garden masterpiece
University of Penn Museum's Middle East gallery | 6abc Loves the Arts
More 6abc Loves the Arts
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News