Museum of the American Revolution celebrates 4th of July

The Museum of the American Revolution is planning a host of family-friendly activities to celebrate America's birthday.
"Our predecessor, John Adams, signer of the Declaration of Independence, imagined that this week in July would always be a time of celebration," says Scott Stephenson, President and CEO of the Museum of the American Revolution.
An exhibit In the Patriots Gallery called A New Constellation, showcases 40 historic American flags, some dating back to the early 1800s.
"All with different variations of the 13 stars that represented the 13 original states that declared independence in 1776," says Stephenson.
The exhibit also invites visitors to reflect on the day by creating a gigantic community flag.
"That's a kind of talk back opportunity for our visitors. So they can write their comments down on ribbons and construct a 13-star flag out on our plaza," says Stephenson.
In the Declaration of Independence Gallery, you can see a rare printing of the Declaration from New York City that's never been displayed before. "It was published just five days after the Declaration of Independence was first read here in Philadelphia," says Stephenson.
Throughout the summer, visitors can explore Revolution Place "A 2,000 square foot interactive discovery center," says Stephenson.
It's an opportunity to immerse yourself in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood back in the days of the revolutionary era.
"To try on 18th century clothing, to enter recreations of historic environments, to interact with our educators.... You are part of the history in the making," says Stephenson.
Though the holiday is celebrated on July 4th, the Continental Congress actually declared independence on July 2nd.
"We're celebrating the true birthday of America with cake and Thomas Jefferson," Stephenson says, "Can't miss that. Everybody loves cake."
The Museum of the American Revolution is open daily, but admission is free on Monday, July 1st. For tickets and museum hours, click here.
