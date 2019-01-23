FAMILY & PARENTING

8 maternity nurses give birth in 8 months at Bryn Mawr Hospital

Celebrating the birth of a baby is nothing new for the maternity ward staff at Main Line Health's Bryn Mawr Hospital since they get to do it almost every day.

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (WPVI) --
But eight babies born recently are a bit different.

All of the little ones were born to maternity ward nurses over the past eight months.

The first was born in April and the most recent came in October.

Even more special? All eight came into the world on the unit the nurses work on, and seven of the babies were delivered by the doctors that they work with daily.

The baby boom bringing new meaning to the term "work family".

