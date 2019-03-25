Family & Parenting

Oh baby: 9 nurses at Maine hospital help each other through pregnancies

EMBED <>More Videos

Oh, baby! One labor and delivery unit in Portland, Maine, is about to get a little more crowded.

PORTLAND, Maine -- Oh, baby! One labor and delivery unit in Portland, Maine, is about to get a little more crowded.

Nine of the nurses who work at the unit in Maine Medical Center are expecting within the next few months.

The soon-to-be moms said it's wonderful to have so much support, especially while at work.

The nurses said they plan to keep supporting each other even in the delivery room.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
family & parentingmainebabypregnancynursesfeel good
TOP STORIES
One dead following Kensington house fire
South Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole
2 drivers abandon their cars following crash
Portion of Black Horse Pike shut down following water main break
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
N.J. lawmakers near vote on recreational marijuana
Show More
2 killed in motorcycle crash in front of Bucks County high school
Fire rips through barn in North Whitehall
Sources: Arrest made in connection with bar employee's murder
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower Today
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
More TOP STORIES News