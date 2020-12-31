new year's eve

Action News Morning Team shares lessons they learned in the year 2020

By and Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a year unlike any other.

2020 made us all stop. Think. And stop some more.

As we say goodbye to 2020, the Action News Morning Team wanted to share some lessons they learned in the year that was.

Among the lessons told in the above video:

Action News meteorologist Karen Rogers learned even though she is someone who likes to make a plan, sometimes you have to throw that plan out the window, and live in the moment. Karen also learned to teach her kids that happiness is sometimes something you have to work for.

Anchor Matt O'Donnell learned the best thing to do for someone else is to simply listen to them. Just listen. Matt also learned rather than trying to figure out what's going to happen next, it's best to adapt and be resilient.

Meteorologist David Murphy learned to not take for granted the freedom we have to move about and go where we want.

Anchor Tamala Edwards learned to be thankful for the little things. Tam also learned to try to remember to smile and keep a sense of humor.

Traffic reporter Matt Pellman learned that stockpiling cleaning supplies (as his mother has done for many decades) may not be a bad idea after all. He also learned how to just sit and be quiet.

We also asked you, the Action News viewer, to share with us what you learned in 2020.

Here is what you had to say:

EMBED More News Videos

Many have made fundamental changes to their everyday lives, and with that in mind, Action News asked viewers, 'What did you learn in 2020?'



SEE ALSO: Happy New Year's Eve! World says a long-awaited 'goodbye' to 2020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew year's eveaction news morningsinstagram storiesnew year's day
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Atlantic City casinos prepare for NYE celebrations with restrictions
NYE preps underway in Philly, many planning to stay home to ring in 2021
Sandy sits down with Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale to dish on Rockin' Eve 2021
See who's hosting 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old boy shot, killed in West Oak Lane: Police
Police vehicle involved in crash in Upper Chichester Twp.
Atlantic City casinos prepare for NYE celebrations with restrictions
Doctor warns COVID vaccine not a cure after contracting virus post inoculation
Family rings in 2021 in new home rebuilt by community after fire
Camden police department swears in 1st Latino police chief
Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies
Show More
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in NYC neighborhood
Philly area offers options for New Year's Eve amid pandemic
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Man wrongly convicted to receive $9.8M from City of Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News