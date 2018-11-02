FAMILY & PARENTING

Army veteran and his 3 children get new home in Delaware County

Army veteran and his 3 children get new home in Delco. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on November 2, 2018.

ALDAN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A former Army Combat Engineer and a father-of-three is moving into our area, and he's getting a little extra help.

It was a parade fit for a hero and a major surprise for a deserving family as they arrived at their new home in Aldan, Delaware County.

Private First Class Michael Lowe earned a Purple Heart for his service in the Army.

Friday he was handed over the symbolic key to his new home - Mortgage free.

His three children in tow, they toured their newly remodeled, fully furnished 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom house.

It's been completely remodeled and donated to the Lowes by Citizens Bank and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.
"Words can't express how I feel to see this home," said veteran Michael Lowe.

Along with the house comes a financial guidance counselor and free groceries for a year from Giants.

Kathy Feeney of the Military Warriors Support Foundation said, "He's a veteran but he's probably an even bigger hero right now with all he's done for his children."

"He really does have a bigger than life personality he's so humble," said Brad Conner of Citizens Bank.

This dad is now ready to make new memories.

"Our first Thanksgiving, we've been planning for our first Thanksgiving. So it will be an honor to be here," added Lowe.

The Lowe family is ready to move in right away.

