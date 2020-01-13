Family & Parenting

Australian firefighter reunites with daughters in heartwarming video

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia -- A heartwarming reunion between an Australian firefighter and his two daughters was caught on video.

Brooke Munro captured the moment her daughters, Ruby and Arkie, are seen running toward their father, Colin Munro, after he pulls into the driveway.

The family has been staying at Colin's parents' house after being evacuated from their own home on December 26th due to the bushfires.

The caption to the video, which was posted on Instagram, read, "It's been 11 long days since we last saw him. Fighting these blasted fires since late November."

"After several evacuations and many sleepless nights, the family, including the dog, were thrilled to be reunited," Brooke told Storyful.
