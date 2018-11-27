FAMILY & PARENTING

Baby Boom! Fire department welcomes 8 new additions

EMBED </>More Videos

There must have been something in the water at the Phoenix Fire Department a couple months ago, because now there's a lot to celebrate!

PHOENIX, Arizona (WPVI) --
There must have been something in the water at the Phoenix Fire Department a couple months ago, because now there's a lot to celebrate!

Parents at the fire department welcomed eight babies into their families.

An adorable photo shoot was held to commemorate the occasion and lend to the celebration.

Wildbird Photography shared these photos on Facebook of the tiny firefighters snuggled into their parents' turnout jackets.

Congratulations!!

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
familyphotographybabyfire departmentsfeel goodbig talkersArizona
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Delco couple adopt daughter 4 years after crowdfunding
Weekend Action: Thanksgiving Parade, Longwood's X-mas lights and more
Weekend Action: Holiday Festival at Franklin Square Christmas Village preview and more
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Tide's new packaging mocked online
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police: 1 shot dead at Poconos municipal building
Ex-attorney general Kane loses appeal, may soon head to jail
Man accused of stabbing woman, holding another hostage
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at age 57
Flyers moving on from 'unyielding' Hextall, search for GM begins
Gender reveal party leads to 47,000-acre wildfire
Calls for A.C. mayor, councilman to step down after nightclub incident
Rider University blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
Show More
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
'Scream' mask wearing suspect burglarizes Hatboro home
US forces: 3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
More News