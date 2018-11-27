Baby Boom! Fire department welcomes 8 new additions

PHOENIX, Arizona (WPVI) --There must have been something in the water at the Phoenix Fire Department a couple months ago, because now there's a lot to celebrate!
Parents at the fire department welcomed eight babies into their families.
An adorable photo shoot was held to commemorate the occasion and lend to the celebration.
Wildbird Photography shared these photos on Facebook of the tiny firefighters snuggled into their parents' turnout jackets.
Congratulations!!
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps