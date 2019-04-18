Baby girl unimpressed with dad's song choice in the car

A seven-month-old baby was very unimpressed with her father's song choice.Little Malia from California was clearly not into the hit song "Old Town Road."Her mom says she loves to listen to "Baby Shark" while riding in the car with her parents.Dad was jamming in the front, but Malia was not into it at all!Mom captured her little girl's priceless expression on her cell phone in the back seat.In the end, they did have to put "Baby Shark" back on again for about the millionth time.Mom, Brenda Perez, says she has no idea where Malia gets her attitude.