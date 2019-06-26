Family & Parenting

'Baby name theft': real or really silly?

Baby names are a big deal, but what if someone steals your child's name?

There's now a manual on how to handle baby name theft.

On the HuffPost Parents Facebook page, people shared horror stories of friends or even family stealing their names and giving them to their child or new pet.

An international etiquette expert says you can express your emotions and anger about this so-called theft.

Consider though whether the theft was malicious, and if so, there are bigger issues.

The best plan if you have a name you love is to not share it.

And if someone steals your baby name, remember, imitation is the greatest form of flattery.
