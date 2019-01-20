U.S. & WORLD

Baby overjoyed after hearing sister's voice clearly for the first time

Baby overjoyed after hearing sister's voice clearly for the first time. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 20, 2019.

A baby, just fitted with hearing aids, was overjoyed to hear her big sister's voice clearly for the first time.

Their mother says baby Scarlet was taken to the NICU to treat an infection, but it impaired her hearing.

The now 11-month-old girl was fitted with hearing aids at a doctors office in Georgia.

With all that laughter between the sisters, you can see why their mother called it "one of the absolute best days" of their lives.

