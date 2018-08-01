BACK TO SCHOOL

Get your kids ready to head back to school with this countdown checklist

Donna Tetreault, ABC Parenting Contributor
Many families are just a few weeks out from the all-important first day of school. Though many teachers, students and parents may be ecstatic, sometimes preparing for the routine and grind of the new school year can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you're still in a summertime state of mind.

Not to worry, because we have you covered with a foolproof plan to get you and your kids ready throughout the back-to-school season.

Four weeks out:
  • Get back-to-school clothes shopping out of the way

  • Begin to re-establish a regular bedtime routine for your kids

  • Complete all back-to-school paperwork


Two weeks out:
  • Make appointments to see your pediatrician, dentist and/or eye doctor

  • Finish any "summer homework" assignments

  • Have your kids start to spend 15-30 minutes each day focused on reading and math to get into the school mindset

One week out:
  • Shop for back-to-school supplies

  • Review technology rules in the home as it pertains to the school week

  • Figure out a daily routine with your significant other, including who is responsible for breakfast/making lunches/driving kids to and from school


Three days out:
  • Have your kids pick out their outfits for the entire first week of school

  • Prepare backpacks and supplies for the first day of school

  • Go food shopping with your kids to get healthy lunchtime meals and snacks


The night before:
  • Enjoy a family meal together. Talk about the new year ahead and share stories about previous first days of school. Enjoy each other's company!

  • Everyone gets a good night's sleep

  • Envision a smooth first day of school
