Behind the Scenes at Cirque du Soleil: Amaluna

Cirque du Soleil has brought the big top to Oaks, Pennsylvania. Amaluna is a mostly female cast of acrobats telling a story loosely based on Shakespeare's The Tempest. The story takes place on the island of Amaluna where a Princess is celebrating her coming of age and a group of men crash the party. A love story ensues told through acrobatics and music. Melissa Magee takes a backstage tour with some of the acrobats who perform the high flying love story and tries a few of the Cirque moves.Under The Big Top in Oaks, Pa.Runs through Aug. 25