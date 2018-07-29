U.S. & WORLD

Boy helps pull his younger sisters tooth out with Nerf gun

Boy helps pull his younger sisters tooth out with Nerf gun. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

A little girl in Texas got help with a loose tooth from her big brother.

He used a Nerf gun to pull it out!

With his mom's help, Gibson connected Sabella's loose tooth to his nerf gun with some dental floss.

When he pulled the trigger, the tooth came flying out.

Sabella was a little confused for a few moments before realizing that her tooth was out.

