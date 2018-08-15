FAMILY & PARENTING

On day he's adopted, 4-year-old shares news: 'Up next: big brother!'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeremiah met the woman who would become his mom when he was in the hospital in January 2017. In July 2018, he was officially adopted, and the family's exciting news didn't stop there.

MEMPHIS --
On the day 4-year-old Jeremiah was adopted into the Dickerson family last month, his family shared even more news: Jeremiah is about to become a big brother.

"Today I became a Dickerson! Up next: big brother!" reads a sign for Jeremiah from a photo shoot the family took to celebrate all their happy news.

Jordan and Cole Dickerson first heard about Jeremiah in January 2017 when he was in a Memphis children's hospital, ABC News reports. The little boy needed medical professionals to help him with his trach tube.

Jeremiah was looking for a foster family. Jordan was working in the hospital and fell in love with the little boy.

"I knew there was something different about him," Dickerson told ABC News. "I couldn't get him out of my head. I called my husband and said, 'Pray that we can bring Jeremiah home.'"

At first, Jeremiah went home with a different foster family. Jordan said she was "confused and upset" by this development, but when Jeremiah returned to the hospital, the Dickersons tried again. After foster care training and background checks, the Dickersons brought Jeremiah home with them, five months after they'd met.

"We fell in love with his smile and his joy," Jordan said. "We just knew he was going to fit in our family. There was no denying it."

More than a year later on July 16, 2018, Jeremiah was officially adopted into the family.

Now the family is looking forward to the future. Their baby girl is expected in January 2019, and Jordan said Jeremiah can't wait to teach his little sister to play baseball, basketball and dance.

"In the end, Jeremiah has blessed our family more than we could ever [imagine]," Jordan said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionsiblingsfeel goodgood newsu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
Toddler rolls on back to prevent drowning in Florida family pool
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Walmart shooting suspect apologizes, bail set at $1M
Young star athlete killed in West Oak Lane shooting
'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud
Officials: Husband shoots wife in Delco, leads police on chase
Officials: House fire in Solebury Twp. believed to be arson
Police: Woman sought for theft of wallet in Rittenhouse Square
Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says
Jim Gardner speaks with AG Josh Shapiro on Pa. priest sex abuse report
Show More
White House criticized over incorrect African American employment numbers
CDC monitors measles cases in 21 states, including Pa., N.J.
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
Rescuers comb concrete and steel after Italy bridge collapse
AccuWeather: Heating Up Today
More News