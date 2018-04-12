EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3298909" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SEPTA police K-9 reassigned: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 3, 2018

Congressman Bob Brady of Philadelphia is offering $40,000 to return a dog to its former SEPTA police handler.The family of SEPTA Officer Richard Galanti has been fighting for the reunion since he was transferred from the K-9 unit.The German Shepherd-Akita mix, named Abal, is now working with another officer.Brady says the money he could raise would pay to train another dog to replace Abal on the force.SEPTA is standing by its decision to transfer Officer Galanti.------