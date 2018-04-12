FAMILY & PARENTING

Congressman Bob Brady offers $40,000 to return K-9 to SEPTA officer

Brady offers $40K for return of K-9: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Congressman Bob Brady of Philadelphia is offering $40,000 to return a dog to its former SEPTA police handler.

The family of SEPTA Officer Richard Galanti has been fighting for the reunion since he was transferred from the K-9 unit.

SEPTA police K-9 reassigned
After 5 years of working together, SEPTA's Transit Police Chief announced just last week that the officer was going to be transferred out of the K-9 division and reassigned to foot patrol.

The German Shepherd-Akita mix, named Abal, is now working with another officer.

Brady says the money he could raise would pay to train another dog to replace Abal on the force.

SEPTA is standing by its decision to transfer Officer Galanti.

SEPTA police K-9 reassigned: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 3, 2018


