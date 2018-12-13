Brian and Mara Taff welcome new baby boy, Charlie!

We have some wonderful news to share: the Action News family has officially expanded by one!Brian Taff has a beautiful new son and we are so thrilled to introduce you to little Charles Thomas.Charlie, as he's known, came into the world fashionably late on December 12, weighing a little more than 8 pounds and measuring a little longer than 20 inches.Brian says his new son has a head full of blonde hair and a heart full of affection, for his mom, Mara.As for Charlie's 4-year-old twin brothers, Brady and Sawyer, Brian tells us they are fascinated, proud, and already in love.Always the eloquent writer, Brian ended the baby announcement by saying: "As a dad, there is no greater feeling on Earth than that derived from swimming in the joy of family. Today, I'm in very deep waters."Congratulations, Brian and Mara!-----