Family & Parenting

'Bring Your Dad to Dance Day' in Huntingdon Valley creates big smiles

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dads and father figures showed off their skills at Jasmin Yahné School of Dance in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County this past weekend.

The school on Philmont Avenue hosted a "Bring Your Dad to Dance Day" on Saturday.

The dads and young girls worked on their dancing and tumbling skills.

"(It) was nothing short of amazing, and left all of our hearts completely full," the school posted on Instagram. "Thank you to all of our fathers and father-figures for stepping up and even out of their comfort zones to put the biggest smiles on our baby girls' faces, with their presence and participation the entire morning, while bonding with their daughters/nieces/sisters at their dance home!"

Organizers hope the fun event will encourage parental engagement and send a positive message to local communities.

"This was by far the best Valentine's Day gift our young queens could ask for," the school said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghuntingdon valleydance
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School issues warning after child dies from flu complications
Multiple people injured in house fire in Fox Chase
Philly-bound flight makes emergency landing after 'pop' noise
2 shot in head during Kensington home invasion: Police
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
Fact vs. fiction: What you need to know about blue light glasses
Show More
St. William's Catholic Church proud of former pastor Nelson Perez
Preparations continue for installation of Philly's new archbishop
Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Jason Kelce arm wrestles random guy at Delco bar
More TOP STORIES News