California family fights school to allow daughter's medical marijuana

A California family is fighting to get their daughter both an education, and the medication she needs.Five-year-old Brooke Adams recently had a seizure on a family vacation.Her parents made a video of the incident public to prove the seriousness of her illness -- Dravet Syndrome -- and the effectiveness of its treatment, medical cannabis oil administered by mouth.Here's the problem -- the local school district will not allow Brooke to attend school, saying that federal law deems cannabis illegal even though it is legal in California.Instead, they say the child should be homeschooled.A judge is now conducting a hearing in the case.The school says it will adhere to whatever the judge decides.------