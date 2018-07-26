FAMILY & PARENTING

California family fights school to allow daughter's medical marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

California family fights school to allow daughter's medical marijuana. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

A California family is fighting to get their daughter both an education, and the medication she needs.

Five-year-old Brooke Adams recently had a seizure on a family vacation.

Her parents made a video of the incident public to prove the seriousness of her illness -- Dravet Syndrome -- and the effectiveness of its treatment, medical cannabis oil administered by mouth.

Here's the problem -- the local school district will not allow Brooke to attend school, saying that federal law deems cannabis illegal even though it is legal in California.

Instead, they say the child should be homeschooled.

A judge is now conducting a hearing in the case.

The school says it will adhere to whatever the judge decides.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyhealthschoolmarijuanabig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom in Pa. loses 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroys package
Man captures couple's beautiful moment on NYC subway
Is it safe to put your child's name on backpacks?
Watch FYI Philly's annual Wedding Special
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
N.J. radio hosts suspended for 10 days for using slur
Woman dies after shooting in Allentown
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest rejects plea offer
Suspect in string of sex assaults, robberies surrenders to police
Man struck and killed on Route 73 in Pennsauken
Super Bowl champion Eagles hold first practice of camp
George W. Bush, Laura Bush to receive 2018 Liberty Medal
Woman charged in deaths of her mom, grandmom to be extradited
Show More
2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash
Mom in Pa. loses 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroys package
1,642nd victim of 9/11 World Trade Center attack identified
Investigators use digital info in search for Iowa student
Pa. woman impaled by beach umbrella thanks rescuers
More News