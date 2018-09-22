FAMILY & PARENTING

California man finds long-lost father through online DNA test

EMBED </>More Videos

As Orange County Clerk-Recorder, Hugh Nguyen's duties include officiating weddings and keeping a public history of life events. But the 50-year-old, himself, was missing a part of his own past.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (WPVI) --
As Orange County Clerk-Recorder, Hugh Nguyen's duties include officiating weddings and keeping a public history of life events. But the 50-year-old, himself, was missing a part of his own past.

"I've been searching for my dad almost my whole lifetime," said Nguyen.

Nguyen was born during the Vietnam War. He says his mother always told him his father was an American G.I. killed in combat.

"For 50 years of my life it was a void in my heart," said Nguyen.

During the fall of Saigon, Nguyen, his sister and other family members escaped-eventually making it to the U.S., where they stayed in tents at Camp Pendleton until a sponsor found them a home in El Centro.

Nguyen worked his way up to become the first Vietnamese-American Clerk Recorder-but he always thought about his father.

"I just wanted to know the man, to hear his voice," said Nguyen.

Nguyen submitted his DNA to Ancestry.com more than two years ago. Just months ago, he learned he had a second cousin, who started asking around her family.

"She called me to ask me if I maybe had a son in Vietnam, said Roy Patterson, 70, of Cookeville, Tennessee. "At first I didn't think so."

Patterson, just 18 when he served in Vietnam, was already married. The U.S. Army Specialist 4 was stationed in Nha Trang, where Nguyen was born in 1967.
"He was born in Nha Trang, and with the dates, I decided it was time to do the DNA," recalled Patterson, believing there were just too many coincidences.

Nguyen received the results from Ancestry.com first by email.

"He's alive," said Nguyen, smiling. "It's just an amazing feeling."

Patterson, who owns a trophy shop in Cookeville, Tennessee, booked his flight to California before he even received the results. He said he felt so sure Nguyen was his son. Patterson said he told his wife, who supported him.

Patterson and Nguyen met privately at first, but in front of friends and family outside the Old Santa Ana Courthouse Friday, they read the official DNA results together.

"We are 99.99995 percent as Roy as my father," said Nguyen as he read the DNA report. "No room for error," added Patterson as Nguyen's friends and family applauded and cheered.

"He's truly awesome," said Patterson, as he put his arm around Nguyen's shoulder. "Amazing man, got a great family."

"I'm so happy to finally get to have a dad," said Nguyen. "He's really a nice person, has a big heart, a sense of humor. He kind of reminds me of me a little."
As they flipped through high school photos, the two noticed similarities. Both were pretty good at basketball.

Patterson admitted he's felt a range of emotion, from shock, at first, then guilt. "A lot of guilt to be honest with you, because I didn't know," said Patterson. "He went 50 years without a father and I don't like that kind of thing."

"I want to spend as much time as I can with him," said Nguyen.

Nguyen said he, his son, daughter and wife plan to travel to Tennessee early next year to meet his newfound family.

It will be a big reunion. Patterson has four children, 20 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, not counting Nguyen and his kids.

"All I can do is look to the future," said Patterson.

"I feel complete," said Nguyen. "Now I feel I can move on with the next chapter in my life."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilyvietnam warreunionfeel goodDNAfamily tree DNA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Woman gives birth at Philadelphia International Airport departure gate
James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages
New Jersey couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
California officer adopts baby of homeless woman he met on patrol
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
Man arrested after assaulting medic in Center City
Gunmen attack Iran military parade, killing at least 24
Woman arrested following violent assault in Washington Township, New Jersey
Man fatally shot while sitting on front porch in Germantown
NJ sheriff recorded making racial remarks resigns
New video released of serial robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Show More
Shawn Christy, accused of threatening President Trump, caught in Ohio
Police: Recycling center workers sold discarded drugs
Arrest made in New Castle Co. double murder
Police: Girl stabs boy with scissors at school in North Philly
Plume of smoke billows from SW Philly junkyard fire
More News