Check out America's largest RV show in Hershey Park

Hershey RV Show:

America's Largest RV show is in our own backyard at Hershey Park. Melissa Magee previews the event and all the road trippin' fun you can find.550 W Hershey Park Drive, Hershey, PA 17033Fretz RV 3479, Souderton, PA215-723-3121----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.