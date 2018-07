Cirque du Soleil's Volta is a feat of acrobatics that will blow your mind

Volta by Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil is in town! Melissa Magee takes us under the Big Top for a performance that will blow your mind.Under the Big Top, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center (In town through Aug. 19)100 Station Avebue, Oaks, PA 19456----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.