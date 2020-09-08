Morning Moms: Samantha Christian gets help from 10-year-old daughter

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- These times have been tough on families, but some parents have a little help.Samantha Christian of Coatesville says her 10-year-old daughter Christina is a big help around the house, especially with her little sister, 2-year-old Marilyn.Samantha also has a support system outside the home."One of the biggest things I've learned during this whole experience is having a lot of close family nearby. So sometimes we'll send the kids there during the day to help out," Samantha said.Little Marilyn often sits with Samantha so she can get work done.Of course, they need dual computer monitors: Baby Shark on one screen, while Samantha works on the other.