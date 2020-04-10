Family & Parenting

Coronavirus creates challenges for group helping abused children

Children who have been abused or neglected often get shuffled from place-to-place. The non-profit organization CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) aims to be a constant in those children's otherwise chaotic life.

"The majority of the kids we serve are in the foster care system," said CASA Youth Advocates Serving Delaware and Chester Counties Executive Director Leigh Anne McKelvey.

The advocates make weekly contact with the children and provide recommendations to judges on the safest places for those children to be.

"One of the primary tenants of our work is to visit with kids face to face once a month and make sure that they're safe," said McKelvey. "At this moment in time, we are unable to do that."

Trained volunteers are being kept apart from the children because of social distancing rules due to coronavirus. It comes at a notable time since April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

CASA in Delaware County has turned to virtual meetings between children and advocates, even providing laptops to some of the children who didn't have access to technology. CASA of Philadelphia County has also had to get creative to keep advocates and kids connected.

"We switched everything remotely and are doing everything we can to connect with our kids remotely through phone, video, text," said Happi Grillon, Executive Director of CASA of Philadelphia County.

The nonprofits are also seeing their bottom lines impacted by the rules of social distancing.

"We have two major fundraisers in the next couple of months that we have to pull out the schedule," said McKelvey. "It's about 60 thousand dollars that we were going to bring in with those two events which is not easy to replace."

For now, the organization is getting creative by taking its annual Superhero 5K online. Participants can sign up for a virtual race and go out walking or running on their own.

Workers with CASA say it's crucial to keep driving support since they fear that coronavirus could cause a spike in child abuse and neglect cases.

"Stressful situations certainly increase the risk of abuse and neglect,"' said McKelvey.

"We suspect that once schools are back in session that the calls of abuse will go up," said Grillon.

Both CASA chapters are seeking support and volunteers. Anyone interested in helping can find information here: https://delcocasa.org/about-us/our-history

http://www.casaphiladelphia.org/
