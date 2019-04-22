Family & Parenting

Fishtown couple expecting baby is asking friends to cook elaborate meals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local couple's crowdsourcing request has left a lot of people with a bad taste in their mouth.

The Fishtown couple is expecting a baby at the end of the month and the dad is a bit worried about being too tired to properly support his wife after the birth of his child.

They turned to a Meal Train website asking strangers to make and drop off meals after the birth of the baby.

But what gets people who saw it posted on a Philadelphia sports writer, and neighbor of the couple's, twitter account, is just how specific their meal requests are.

They are asking for more than 30 primarily Paleo recipes.

Take breakfast for example. They're requesting egg muffins with thinly sliced cremini mushrooms.

Dinner ideas included a spiced lamb meatball dish.

They let people know the mom-to-be really dislikes mashed potatoes and if you can't bring food, you're welcome to come vacuum, wash dishes, or walk their dog.

But if they decide they don't want any visitors, they'll leave a big white cooler in the sideyard for you to leave food and snacks when they can't be bothered to answer the door.

Some people on social media said they understand the need for help with a new baby, but most found this couple's request extreme.

One woman tweeted, "They're having a baby, not both dying of cancer. Reality is hopefully going to slap these two in the face one day."

The New York Post contacted the Fishtown couple who apparently was surprised and disheartened by the social media reaction and said the public plea was primarily aimed at friends and family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphia newsparentingfood
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News