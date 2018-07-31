FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple married 78 years die 2 days apart

This Sept. 24, 2011 photo shows Gilbert Orzell Drake and Evelyn Bennett Drake at the Albany Country Club in Albany, N.Y. (Don Elliot/Elizabeth Officer via AP)

DELMAR, N.Y. --
An upstate New York couple born two years and two days apart and married 78 years has died within two days of each other.

According to their family, 98-year-old Evelyn Bennett Drake died July 20 and 100-year-old Gilbert Orzell Drake passed away two days later. Both died of natural causes with their family by their sides at the couple's home in Delmar, an Albany suburb.

The family says said Evelyn would've turned 99 on Aug. 8, while her husband would've been 101 on Aug. 10. Granddaughter Elizabeth Officer says the Drakes were married Oct. 13, 1939.

In addition to their two sons and a daughter, the Drakes are survived by Officer and four other grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A private graveside family service is planned.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familylovemarriageu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Remains of N.J. Tuskegee Airman identified nearly 74 years later
Boy helps pull his younger sisters tooth out with Nerf gun
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Delco man charged in attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
Man arrested for assault on priest inside Delaware church
Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in Burlington Co.
Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
2 Phila. officers recovering from possible contact with fentanyl
SEPTA ends paper transfers on July 31
Pit bull left to drown in cage at water's edge in N.J.
Show More
Mayor Kenney, Jay-Z take photo before Philly concert
Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper
AccuWeather: More Humid Today, Sticky and Unsettled This Week
Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case
1 critically injured in shooting on I-95 in New Castle
More News