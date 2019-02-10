FAMILY & PARENTING

Cumberland County star athlete surprised by father's homecoming

Cumberland County star athlete surprised by father's homecoming. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 10, 2019.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A star athlete in Cumberland County got the ultimate surprise while receiving an award at his high school this weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Ben Nix was recognized at halftime during his school's "senior night."

His 16-year-old sister Morgan and their mother were cheering him on from the stands.

But the award became much more when their father, Colonel Delton Nix, who has been serving his third tour of duty in Afghanistan was unveiled as the surprise presenter.

"Of course I was just grateful and elated to be able to see them when I actually saw them, and of course my wife," says Colonel Nix.

Colonel Nix had been in Afghanistan for seven months.

Ben's basketball team then went on to win the game with his father cheering him on.

