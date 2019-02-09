Daddy-Daughter dance held for young girls in Grays Ferry

GRAYS FERRY (WPVI) --They were dressed to the nines with the best date a girl can get -- their fathers.
The Daddy-Daughter Dance at Universal Institute Charter School in Grays Ferry was held Friday night.
The little girls were in pretty dresses as their dads danced the night away with their daughters.
The school hosted the dance as part of its Positive Behavior Support Initiative, and as an early Valentine's celebration.
