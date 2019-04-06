Family & Parenting

Dads and daughters dance the night away in Chester County

PHOENIXVILLE (WPVI) -- Girls were dressed in their finest attire for a date night with dear old dad for a "Father-Daughter" dance in Chester County.

The Action Cam caught one dad trying to keep up with the girls as they danced to Beyonce's "Single Ladies."

The theme of Friday night's dance was "A Night In Paris" at Schuylkill Elementary in Phoenixville.

Two proud fathers we know well were in attendance.

6abc President Tom Davis escorted his daughter, Megan, while Action News photographer Mike Niklauski danced the night away with his daughter, Taylor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingdance
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News