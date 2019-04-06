Dads and daughters dance the night away in Chester County

PHOENIXVILLE (WPVI) -- Girls were dressed in their finest attire for a date night with dear old dad for a "Father-Daughter" dance in Chester County.The Action Cam caught one dad trying to keep up with the girls as they danced to Beyonce's "Single Ladies."The theme of Friday night's dance was "A Night In Paris" at Schuylkill Elementary in Phoenixville.Two proud fathers we know well were in attendance.6abc President Tom Davis escorted his daughter, Megan, while Action News photographer Mike Niklauski danced the night away with his daughter, Taylor.