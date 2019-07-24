Family & Parenting

Daughter travels more than 6,000 miles to surprise mom on her birthday

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (WPVI) -- A woman who works in Alaska traveled more than 6,000 miles over four days to surprise her mother in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on her birthday.

Ahmad Fauzan bin Azmi filmed the heartwarming moment when his sister, Sarah, arrived with flowers and totally shocked their unsuspecting mom.

Ahmad told Storyful that Sarah hadn't seen their mom in over a year and explained that the difference in time zones meant that it wasn't easy for them to stay in touch.

Ahmad added that surprising their mom has become a family tradition, as all of her children have worked or studied abroad and all have managed to pull off surprise visits.
