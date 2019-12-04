Family & Parenting

US Airman surprises brother at school for his birthday

New Castle, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware teen was surprised by his sister's homecoming at his high school on Wednesday.

Tyler Owens hasn't seen his sister since July and he apparently had no idea she was returning home.



Airman First Class Lauren Owens just recently finished training to be a certified meteorologist at Kessler Air Force Base in Mississippi.

She decided to surprise her brother on his birthday at William Penn High School before her next assignment.

Airman First Class Owens is heading to Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina for her next assignment.

