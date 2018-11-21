PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (WPVI) --Four years ago, we introduced you to a couple from Delaware County and their long, emotional road to becoming parents.
And now, that dream is a reality. Thanks to the generosity of strangers and support from near and far, this is the kind of update we are so proud to be a part of.
When we first introduced you to Eric and Allison Cole, they were drained emotionally and financially. They had spent years trying to start a family, but they were running out of hope - and money.
They decided to adopt and turned to crowd funding
"It was overwhelming - it really was. We had strangers donating and reaching out to us," said Allison.
But it would take four years to get here.
"We spent a year finding the right agency, a year on the application and then two years and three months waiting for this little miracle," said Allison.
And then 8 months ago, they got the call.
"My phone rang and they said: 'Come to the hospital tomorrow morning - you have a daughter!' And it s just like - ok!" said Allison. "It's life changing in an instant."
And while they were mentally prepared...
"Skylar came home and we looked in this room and it was so overwhelming. I don't know where to start and what to do," said Allison.
Enter professional organizer, Rose Miller. They call her Rose Knows Where It Goes. She helped the Coles kick start the nursery transformation this summer.
They made sure every new purchase could grow with Skylar.
"She can use this dresser for years to come, and it will no longer be a changing table," said Rose.
Rose added clothing size dividers to the closet to sort as she grows and baskets to organize everything.
"You have a basket of shoes, a basket of bows, products," said Rose.
While the oprganization took time, they said the love came instantly and tears turned into laughter.
When I told them that this is one very lucky little girl, they were quick to reply.
"We are lucky, we are the lucky ones," said Allison.
Eric and Allison finalized their adoption of Skylar on Tuesday.
They say for anyone out there dreaming of a family, but encountering hurdles, as they did - keep your hopes up. Dreams do come true.
