accuweather

DIY backyard water park-style ideas for your family this summer while staying at home

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting travel plans as well as businesses like water parks, your family's summer is probably looking pretty different this year than you were expecting. But even if you won't be heading to the shore or taking a dip in the neighborhood pool, there are still easy ways to have fun in the sun while still staying cool at home.

AccuWeather spoke to David McMillen, a stay-at-home dad from Ohio who built a ramped slip 'n slide-style attraction in his family's backyard after his family canceled their planned summer road trips.

"You don't have to have an acre and quarter to have a slip 'n slide," he said. "Bigger is not always better. Fancier and more expensive is not always more fun."

"Keep it simple and let the kids come up with their own ideas. Don't let the mess keep you from having fun," McMillen added.

Monica Danielle with AccuWeather took McMillen's advice and built a water blob in her backyard for the family to enjoy. She said the entire project, which resembles a water bed when completed, cost around $20 and only required a few things: clear plastic sheeting, an iron, parchment paper and duct tape. Check out the video above to see how she made it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsummer funsummeraccuweatherfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Get The AccuWeather App
June 20 marks first day of summer 2020
Is it safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Travelers from 16 states asked to quarantine in NJ
Americans facing European Union travel ban
US investigating if Del. Marine died because of reported bounties: AP
Carl Reiner dies at 98
Rehoboth Beach lifeguards test positive for COVID-19
Asphalt tank erupts into flames in Gloucester City
Transformer fire knocks out power in Center City
Show More
NE Philly arson suspect accidentally sets himself on fire
Borgata delays reopening amid new restrictions in New Jersey
Woman, 72, gored by bison at Yellowstone when trying to take photo
Video shows suspect set fire to Wawa snack rack
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
More TOP STORIES News