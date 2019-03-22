A Delaware woman met her half-sister for the first time ever thanks to an online genealogy website.
Seventy-three-year-old Liz Cuccinello flew into Central Florida Thursday night where 67-year-old Christine Courtwright lives.
Courtwright says she was told as a teenager that she had an older half-sister.
She recently sent her DNA to the genealogy service My Heritage, and Cuccinello popped up as a match.
Now, after a lifetime apart, the two sisters are looking forward to a future together.
The two sisters both love cruises. So they plan to make up for lost time and take cruises together.
DNA website helps Del. woman meet sister for 1st time
TOP STORIES
Show More