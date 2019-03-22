DNA website helps Del. woman meet sister for 1st time

A Delaware woman met her half-sister for the first time ever thanks to an online genealogy website.Seventy-three-year-old Liz Cuccinello flew into Central Florida Thursday night where 67-year-old Christine Courtwright lives.Courtwright says she was told as a teenager that she had an older half-sister.She recently sent her DNA to the genealogy service My Heritage, and Cuccinello popped up as a match.Now, after a lifetime apart, the two sisters are looking forward to a future together.The two sisters both love cruises. So they plan to make up for lost time and take cruises together.