DNA website helps Del. woman meet sister for 1st time

DNA site reunites Del. woman with sister. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 22, 2019.

A Delaware woman met her half-sister for the first time ever thanks to an online genealogy website.

Seventy-three-year-old Liz Cuccinello flew into Central Florida Thursday night where 67-year-old Christine Courtwright lives.

Courtwright says she was told as a teenager that she had an older half-sister.

She recently sent her DNA to the genealogy service My Heritage, and Cuccinello popped up as a match.

Now, after a lifetime apart, the two sisters are looking forward to a future together.

The two sisters both love cruises. So they plan to make up for lost time and take cruises together.
