FAMILY & PARENTING

Dry drowning warning from Texas family helps save 4-year-old's life in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 12:30 p.m. on April 23, 2018. (KTRK)

SARASOTA, Florida --
A family is relieved their 4-year-old daughter is recovering days after she swallowed water in the family's swimming pool while playing with a pool noodle.

Lacey Grace told WFTS-TV that her daughter Elianna Grace had been blowing water through the pool toy when water was accidentally blown down her throat. Elianna immediately threw up, and her mother says she was acting normal.

But two days later, Elianna developed a fever. Grace recalled the tragic death of 4-year-old Francisco Delgado III, who died after swimming over Memorial Day weekend in Houston, Texas last year.

At the time, Baby Frankie's parents warned others about the danger of dry drowning, or secondary drowning, that can take place well after an incident in water.

"I called my husband and I was crying and I said, you know they said to get her to the nearest ER as quick as you can," said Grace.

The water at some point seeped into Elianna's lungs and she was slowly dry drowning. Grace says because of this little boy's parents and their story, her daughter is alive.
Last June, a Colorado father also said his son's life was saved, thanks to the Delgado family's story.
RELATED: Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about dry drowning and secondary drowning.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familywarningparentingdrowningu.s. & worldTexas
Related
Dry Drowning: causes, symptoms, prevention
Child's death in Texas serves as warning about 'dry drowning'
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas tragedy
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News