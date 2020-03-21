Facebook group helps parents, kids while stuck at home

When Governor Wolf closed schools, it sent parents into a panic. After all, teachers we are not.But a couple of Germantown Academy moms banded together with an idea that has helped out thousands of parents.Brandi Lerner, a local mom of two from Blue Bell, decided to start a Facebook Group called Schools Out Indefinitely.What she figured would be a way to for local moms to brainstorm, turned into much more.Within days the page grew by word of mouth, from hundreds of followers, to thousands, to now 33,000 membersThe page offers parents a place to commiserate, and to share creative ideas of how to navigate these long days at home with children.It also posts daily Live Feeds from around the country of library storytimes, zoo animal talks, and fitness classes for kids, including dance and yoga. Because, after all, we're in this together, for the long haul