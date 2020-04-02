Family celebrates grandma's 100th birthday in Philadelphia during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing us to change many routines and customs, even how we celebrate birthdays, even if the birthday girl is 100 years old.Jeane Angeleri dressed like a queen celebrating a century. A pandemic wasn't going to stop her big day."I was so happy, you see your children but you can't touch them. They see you and say, 'Oh grandma I love you and you have to learn how to lip read,'" Angeleri said.Her son Frank, his wife and granddaughter, celebrated outside her window at Pennypack Nursing Facility in the Northeast. She could give us all a history lesson surviving several pandemics, World War II, and now living to see the coronavirus."Guess we just have to survive it and obey the rules. They say don't go, don't go. Don't get out of your chair, don't get out of your chair," Angeleri said.Her family was originally planning a big party but now they're grateful her staff is going the extra mile to make her day special and safe."My mom's a very emotional woman and she loves hugs and the fact she can't hug us is tough on her, but I think she understands," her son Frank Angeleri said.The birthday queen was in for several surprises throughout the day. Other family members are staggering their visits to practice social distancing but they are hoping can plan that big party in the future.