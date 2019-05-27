Family & Parenting

Family of bears spotted in northern Pennsylvania backyard

SAYRE, Pa. (WPVI) -- It's not unusual to see a bear or two in the suburban parts of northern Pennsylvania, but a family in Sayre got quite the thrill Sunday.

A mama bear and her cubs were hanging out in someone's backyard, providing a Memorial Day weekend surprise.

Mama bear was caught on camera checking out the surroundings before the cubs climbed down from a tree and wandered around.

The bear family eventually took off into the woods.
