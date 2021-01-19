Morning Moms: Family of frontline workers has opposite schedules, but same goals

Action News Morning Moms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have a family of frontline heroes in today's "Morning Moms."

Michelle Molineux is a hospice nurse in Chester and Delaware counties.

She's also mom to three kids, ages 8, 7 and 4.

Her husband is also a first responder.

The couple works opposite ends of the week.

Michelle says her trick is to wake up early in the morning to have some time to herself, before she makes breakfast and gets school work ready for the kiddos.

"We do miss our sports and our activities, but we're so thankful that Santa brought us gymnastic equipment and all kinds of sports equipment to keep us busy," Michelle said as her kids played with their Elf on a Shelf dolls.

Michelle says she works hard to make her patients happy, their families happy and her own family happy.

