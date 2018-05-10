FAMILY & PARENTING

Family recreates childhood Disney World photos in nostalgic video

Family recreates childhood Disney World photos in nostalgic video. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

HORSHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --
There's something about nostalgia, old family photos and of course the magic of Disney World.

One Horsham woman has brought all of those feels to a video where her family recreates special images taken over their 15 childhood trips to the happiest place on earth.

The family went back to all of the spots captured in their original photos that date back to 1998, and reshot them all in six short days at Walt Disney World.

One of the children in the pictures is Tammy Tuckey, now all grown up and singing the track to the video.

The recreation video was to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the family's first trip to Walt Disney World.

The song, "Remember the Magic," is an original and part of a Disney-themed album she produced, called "You'll Find Me on Main Street."

