Family & Parenting

Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial

We recently introduced you to an adorable father-son duo having a full-on conversation about the finale of the TV show Empire.

Well now, stand-up comedian DJ Pryor and 19-month-old Baby Kingston are already getting endorsement deals.

The restaurant chain, Denny's, noticed their wildly viral video, and this weekend they starred in their Father's Day commercial.

Dad has taken his comedy show all over the country, and says he's now considering adding Baby Kingston to his routine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingviral videobig talkersfather's daycommercial ad
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
3 armed suspects sought after Wawa robbery in Wayne
AccuWeather: Flooding & Severe Thunderstorm Threat Tonight, Unsettled Much Of The Week
Police ID man killed in shooting at Philly cookout, 5 others injured
2 workers rescued after Philly scaffolding collapse
Odubel Herrera's administrative leave extended to July 1st
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
Show More
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Police search for missing Drexel University student
Perkasie police announce sudden death of chief
Paid summer jobs for Philadelphia's youth comes at a critical time
More TOP STORIES News