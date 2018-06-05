FAMILY & PARENTING

Firefighter and young boy face off in adorable bunker gear challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

Young Noah Hensley battled it out with firefighter Randy Dozier in a bunker gear challenge. (Panama City Beach Fire Rescue)

Young Noah Hensley showed off his firefighting chops on a station visit to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue in Florida.

Noah was visiting the fire station with his mom, Amber Brock, and he brought along all his gear. In a fun video posted to the department's Facebook page, Noah was seen battling firefighter Randy Dozier in a bunker gear challenge.

The two competitors duked it out, but in the end Noah came out on top, putting his gear on before Dozier in the nick of time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfirefightersfire departmentsfeel goodflorida
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News