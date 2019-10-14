good news

College football player legally changes last name to honor stepdad

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- They say it's better to play for the name on the front of your jersey than the name on the back.

But for George Grimwade, a senior offensive lineman at Samford University, the name behind him was just as meaningful.

George decided to surprise his stepdad by legally changing his name to honor the man who's been by his side since he was eight years old.

Cameras were there to capture the emotional moment when George showed his stepdad the paperwork and the new name on the back of his jersey.

He's now known as George Grimwade Musto.

"You know how much I love you, and how I always treasure the time I have with you, and how you're my world? I got my last name changed."

The two embraced in a tearful hug with other family members standing by.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingoxfordgood news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
94-year-old man goes skydiving on birthday for late wife
Senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard touchdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community mourns 10-year-old killed in New Jersey festival accident
Teen among 6 injured in North Philadelphia shooting
Students forced out by asbestos start in new temporary classrooms
Disney announcing which movies, shows you can watch on Disney Plus: LIVE
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Warmer Today
2 young children find mother murdered inside Bronx apartment
Eagles fall to Vikings, 38-20
Show More
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
CA first state to mandate later school start times
17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby found safe
2nd person dead in Hard Rock Hotel collapse
Mack Truck workers begin strike at plants in 3 states
More TOP STORIES News