Ford Go Further Presents: FYI's Viewer Choice
The viewers have spoken and we listened. Karen Rogers checks out a couple spots our view-ers recommended through the FYI Philly Facebook page.
3rd Street Hardware | Facebook
153 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Salt Cave | Facebook
304 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
familyFord Go FurtherFYI Philly
familyFord Go FurtherFYI Philly