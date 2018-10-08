FORD GO FURTHER

Ford Go Further Presents: FYI's Viewer Choice

EMBED </>More Videos

We love getting viewer feedback, so this week we are featuring a couple viewer's choice spots that stood out.

Ford Go Further Presents: FYI's Viewer Choice
The viewers have spoken and we listened. Karen Rogers checks out a couple spots our view-ers recommended through the FYI Philly Facebook page.
3rd Street Hardware | Facebook
153 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Salt Cave | Facebook
304 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
familyFord Go FurtherFYI Philly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FORD GO FURTHER
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Philly's best hot dogs? Start with these six spots | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further Presents: Six unique local wedding venues
Ford Go Further presents: Taking a ride on Six Flags' new rides
Ford Go Further Presents: Two great places for frozen treats this summer
More Ford Go Further
FAMILY & PARENTING
Louisiana fire department celebrates baby boom with adorable photos
Downingtown Police officer makes special delivery
California man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
Woman gives birth at Philadelphia International Airport departure gate
James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Governor: Limo that crashed shouldn't have been on the road
Michael becomes a hurricane, expected to strengthen
Police investigate acts of anti-Columbus Day vandalism
Hiker from Marlton, N.J. missing in Colorado
Outrage over proposal to pave over Upper Dublin athletic field
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Police ID 3 killed in Salem County head-on collision
Upper Darby police conduct active shooter training drill
Show More
Officials: Body found in Roxborough victim of stabbing
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
71 dogs found living in filthy conditions in Lehigh Valley
Multi-alarm fire at Allentown warehouse, firefighter injured
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
More News