Philadelphia Health Department offering free cribs to new mothers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Health Department announced it's giving away pack and play cribs to new mothers.Doctor Tom Farley says this is to prevent co-sleeping, which is the number one cause of infant deaths throughout the city."The number one preventable cause of death in infants is sleep-related deaths. And the greatest risk factor for that is an infant that is put to bed not in a crib, but instead on a sofa or an adult bed," said Farley.Farley says the city will offer free cribs to help parents give infants a safe place to sleep.The city is working with bike share company, Indego, to help provide a contactless delivery.Any parent that would like a crib can call 267-432-5844.