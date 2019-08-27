Family & Parenting

French company introduces 'Babeyes' baby body camera

Remembering a baby's first smile, first step, first word is a moment etched in our memories.

But what if we could somehow re-live it all from the baby's perspective?

A company in France created something called "Babeyes". It records, analyzes and archives these moments.

The tiny camera is attached like a sticker to the baby's clothing.

It automatically records sequences of 20 seconds from the point of view of the baby.

The digital memory can then be watched for years to come.

Social media has mixed reactions to this.

Some are getting chills watching it, wishing they had it, while others find it invasive, creepy and too techy in this digital world.
