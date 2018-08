EMBED >More News Videos The Love is a collaboration between Stephen Starr and Aimee Olexy in Rittenhouse Square.

FEELING THE LOVE

EMBED >More News Videos Check out a three "corpse" Murder Mystery dinner for Valentine's Day.

MURDER MYSTERY V-DAY DINNER

EMBED >More News Videos Flowers are a key ingredient to a successful Valentine's Day.

CAMERON PETERS/HOME & GARDEN SHOW

EMBED >More News Videos Karen Rogers tastes some artisanal chocolates handmade in Midtown.

MARCIE BLAINE CHOCOLATES

EMBED >More News Videos Cookies and treats that are naughty and sweet.

THE CAKE LIFE

EMBED >More News Videos The experts have some help for finding that special someone.

THE NEW RULES OF DATING

SPICING THINGS UP AT THE SPICE RACK

EMBED >More News Videos The Flower Show is a sure sign that spring is right around the corner.

THE PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW

EMBED >More News Videos Two options for a night out; one for the kids and one for date night.

FYI LOVES THE ARTS

EMBED >More News Videos A South Jersey woman has turned her house into an animal hospice.

SHELTER ME

OTHER VALENTINE"S DAY HAPPENINGS

This weekend's FYI Philly is our annual Valentine's Special. And we are feeling the love -- from fresh-cut flowers to food, from the traditional box of chocolates to ideas that are definitely outside the box.Jeannette Reyes takes us inside The Love, a collaboration between Stephen Starr and Aimee Olexy that just opened in Rittenhouse Square.130 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 433-1555An old city restaurant is serving up a three "corpse" Murder Mystery dinner for Valentine's Day, and it would be a crime to miss it as Alicia Vitarelli tells us.433 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 923-2267Flowers are a key ingredient to a successful Valentine's Day. Melissa found some really special ideas at a new floral shop in Phoenixville, whose owner's work will be on display at the Philly Home + Garden Show.The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks (Feb. 16-18)100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456247 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460(484) 920-3414Looking for a Made-in-Philly way to Say 'Be Mine' this Valentine's Day? Karen Rogers tastes some artisanal chocolates handmade in Midtown.108 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107If cookies are your treat of choice, the Cake Life in Fishtown is offering something guaranteed to get the heart racing this Valentine's Day.1306 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125215-278-2580: Sunday, Feb. 11, 5-7 p.m. ($60 /person)February 14 is billed as the most romantic day of the year, but it can be a tough holiday if you're single and wish you weren't. Fortunately our friends at Philadelphia Magazine have some tips for getting in the game. There are, as Alicia found out, apparently, some new rules.Looking to spice things up this Valentine'? Melissa Magee takes us to a new specialty shop with all of the ingredients.8431 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118215-274-0100If Valentine's Day is a holiday to get you through the roughest month of winter, the Flower Show is a sure sign that spring is right around the corner. Jeannette Reyes has a preview of this year's show.12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107Friday, March 2, 7-10 p.m.If you're looking for theater options for a night out, here's a few. One for date night; the other for the whole family.250 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102Broad & Locust Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19102In this week's Shelter Me, Matt O'Donnell has the story of a South Jersey woman who has turned her house into a hospice for special needs animals.Tea & Scones for Two208 S. 45th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104Feb. 7-9, 6:30-7:45 p.m.Aqimero at The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia10 Avenue of the Arts, Philadelphia, PA 19102Weds., Feb. 14, 8-11 p.m.*Reservations are strongly encouragedFeb. 1-28, 5-10 p.m. daily, until 11 p.m., Saturdays*An assorted box of mini ice cream sandwiches covered in chocolate.9 W. Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-423-2000In between vinyasa flows, guests will enjoy complimentary champagne and strawberries. Yogis are welcome to accompany their significant other or single friends to V-Day yoga classes at the following locations and times:700 Passyunk Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19147215-627-560045 N. 3rd St. Philadelphia, PA 19122215-923-87634151 Main St. Philadelphia, PA 19127215-487-7100----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.