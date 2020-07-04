What's opening at the shore heading into the holiday weekend

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wildwood's Fourth of July fireworks may be canceled, but starting Thursday there are will be a lot more options and activities to keep you entertained at the shore - just be prepared to wear a mask and keep your distance."We're just basically walking the shore, hitting the beach and just letting them enjoy themselves, back at our hotel we have the swimming pool," said Ebony Barber of West Philadelphia, who was spending the day in Wildwood with her nieces and nephews.And even more entertainment is opening Thursday in New Jersey.While outdoor games can open now, indoor arcades can open Thursday at 25% capacity, and everyone has to wear a mask."It's going to be a very limited number of people that can come in. All the door openings will be blocked except for one," said Bobby DiPeso, owner of Bobby Dee's Arcade.Outdoor amusements in New Jersey can open too at 50% capacity.Action News got a peek inside Morey's Piers as workers prepare to open rides on Mariners Pier Thursday. Adventure Pier will remain closed.Morey's is asking all guests to wear masks. There's also a new optional reservation system to help control the crowds."There is a small fee for a reservation but if you don't want to do that, there can be a standby line. I don't know if there will be a standby line or not. Because I don't know how many families are going to want to go on rides," said Jack Morey.Earlier this week, Governor Phil Murphy put indoor dining on hold, but you can still eat outside or order takeout."Usually people are trying to get out of the sun so they try to take refuge inside and have a nice meal in the air conditioning. So that takes a little bit of the business away," said Carlos Veras, a manager at Jumbo's Grill in Wildwood.Casinos are allowed to open at 25% capacity Thursday, but no food or drink can be served inside, and no smoking.On Tuesday, Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron asked Governor Murphy to reinstate indoor dining as scheduled, to prevent what he says could be a "catastrophic summer season" for restaurants. So far, indoor dining is still postponed indefinitely.